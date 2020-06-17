Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Arts District

Upcoming Virtual History on Tap Event to Focus on Pride

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 9:41 AM

The Western Reserve History Society has partnered with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland to present this month’s virtual History on Tap, which will focus on Pride.

“Grab a cocktail and join us for this online happy hour as we discuss the rich history of Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community, including local activism, the birth of the LGBT Community Center, the 2014 Gay Games, and Pride celebrations of years past,” reads a press release about the event that takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26.



The event will feature presentations from Cleveland history experts, interviews with special guests and a live Q&A session.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland will make a presentation about the center’s 45-year history and discuss some of the key programs and services that it offers. Then, during an informal conversation, John Grabowski will speak with John Nosek and Leon Stevens about gay life in Cleveland during the 1970 and discuss the post-Stonewall period that saw the the beginning of the GEAR (Gay Education Awareness and Resources Foundation, the progenitor of today’s LGBTQ Center), its first newspaper (High Gear) and the city’s first Gay Pride marches.

And finally, Victory of Self, a short film about the History Center’s 2014 exhibit, The Victory of Self: The LGBT Community in Northeast Ohio, will screen.

Registration costs $5, but the event is free for WRHS members. The event will be held through the Zoom platform. When you register, WRHS will email you a link with all necessary login information and instructions.

