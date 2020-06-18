Update: Virtual Edition of Tri-C JazzFest to Take Place in August

Update:
Earlier today, Tri-C announced the lineup for its virtual edition of the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22.
The virtual festival will feature pre-recorded and live performances by the artists as well as drop-in interviews with jazz icons and footage of memorable moments from past Tri-C JazzFests.
“This virtual festival will share the compelling story of Tri-C JazzFest with music fans across the world,” says Terri Pontremoli, the festival’s director in a press release. “Once they hear these artists, they’re going to know what jazz in Cleveland is all about.”
The scheduled lineup of performers includes Chris Coles’ Gleam, Dan Wilson Trio, Dominick Farinacci’s Rhapsody in Blue: Revisited, Evelyn Wright Quartet, Hubb’s Groove, Jackie Warren, JazzWorks, Joe Hunter, Lafayette Carthon, Sammy DeLeon’s Latin Jazz Sextet, Tri-C’s Spirit of the Groove, Vanessa Rubin, and Walter Barnes Jr. & Friends.
In addition to performing, Farinacci will co-host the virtual festival with Pontremoli.
The virtual event is free, but viewers can donate to Tri-C’s Student Emergency Fund. Money raised will specifically benefit creative arts students who are experiencing "unforeseen financial challenges."
Previous Post 4/22/2020:
Earlier today, Tri-C announced that this year's JazzFest, which was slated to take place in June, has been cancelled.
"Too many unknowns regarding the spread of the virus, and when it may subside enough for the state to lift restrictions on large-group activities, forced the decision," reads a press release.
In its place, Tri-C plans to present a virtual concert featuring local musicians.
"Artists would be paid for participation in the event," reads the press release. "providing welcome income during a time when most have lost paying gigs."
“We see this as an opportunity to showcase Cleveland’s best while giving jazz fans everywhere a special treat,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest, in a statement. “You can’t beat the experience of live music in crowded concert halls and clubs, but this is another way to sustain musicians and feed the souls of our audience.”
Refunds will be offered for those who purchased advance festival passes. Individual tickets had yet to go on sale.
Original Post 1/31/2020:
A jazz drummer and hip-hop producer, Karriem Riggins will be the artist-in-residence for the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
. The festival takes place at Playhouse Square
in June.
Riggins’ residency will begin next month and will include performances, master classes and interviews.
“We’re excited to immerse Karriem in our community,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest, in a statement. “He does more than straddle the worlds of jazz and hip-hop — he brings them together.”
At age 17, Riggins drummed with jazz singer Betty Carter. He then worked with Mulgrew Miller, Roy Hargrove, Ray Brown, Paul McCartney, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown and Norah Jones. He now resides in Los Angeles and performs regularly with Diana Krall and collaborates with rapper Common.
Riggins will be introduced as Tri-C JazzFest’s artist-in-residence on Friday, Feb. 7, during the 2020 festival lineup announcement party at Nighttown.
He’ll return to Cleveland in April and June for workshops and a performance at the festival itself.
