Thursday, June 18, 2020

Flight Cleveland to Reopen Bar and Patio on July 1

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 1:24 PM

Flight Cleveland (5712 Detroit Ave., 216-400-6867), the popular wine bar and bottle shop in Detroit Shoreway, has been closed since mid-March save for retail wine sales.

On July 1, the bar will reopen for full-service enjoyment, both indoors and on the patio. Of course, given the current state of affairs, the reopening comes with more than a few catches.



First and foremost, there will be a strict mask policy that requires guests to wear them when entering the premises and while moving about within. Obviously, they are not required while seated and drinking.

Reservations will be accepted for indoor seats, but the patio will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who do secure seats (inside or out) will be restricted to a time limit that encourages turnover (and, hopefully, revenue for the shopkeeper). Groups of five or fewer will be capped at one and a half hours, while groups of six and above can linger for up to two hours. If nobody happens to be waiting for a table, guests are free to remain. Speaking of waits: if you do find yourself waiting for a table, you will need to do so off-premises. You will be called when your table opens up.

And finally, the hours and days of operation have been modified, so check the website before heading down.

