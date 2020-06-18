Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Nerd Alert: 16-Bit Bar and Arcade Now Open for Business in Lakewood

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 2:18 PM

As more and more bars and restaurants continue to reopen their doors for business, questions regarding the risk levels of various activities, locations and environments must constantly be assessed by the consumer. While a video game and pinball-themed bar might sound like a risk-heavy proposition, the management of 16-Bit (15012 Detroit Ave., 216-563-1115) in Lakewood (and other locations) would like to put gamers’ minds at ease.

“Our team is taking this sh!t very seriously,” says management with respect to the heightened cleaning and sanitization protocols recently put into place to ensure the safety of guests.



Priority one appears to be the cleanliness of the arcade and pinball machines, which get an intimate and strenuous workout during each game. 16-Bit has rolled out a “Clean Team” that will be circulating the room at all times to wipe down and sanitize the surfaces between play. Hand held UV lights will be included in that clean-sweeping regimen. Players are being asked to do their part by sanitizing their hands before and after each game at one of the many sanitizing stations throughout the space.

Staffers will be strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines and ask that gamers use every other arcade game or pinball machine to maintain a six-foot distance between guests.

Visitors can drink only while seated at a table, which will be properly spaced from others. Table service will eliminate trips to the bar by guests.

Employees will be masked at all times, and guests are encouraged (but not required) to wear masks in all common areas. Groups cannot exceed 10 people, there will be no socializing between separate parties, no dogs are permitted indoors and neither is cash.

The Lakewood 16-Bit location is now open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturdays from 2 p.m.-midnight, and Sundays from 2-11:00 p.m. The bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning.

