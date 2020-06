Weekend Plans Made: Lakewood Truck Park Will Open Friday, June 19

click to enlarge Anisa Rrapaj

Late Thursday, Dan Deagan got the call he'd been eagerly waiting for. A liquor license had been secured and he could open Lakewood Truck Park , which he and partner Justin Costanzo will do at 4 p.m. Friday, June 19."Finally, I'm so excited," Deagan says. "This has been five years in the making. It's going to be a lot of fun."Located at the corner of Detroit and Edwards, the spacious lot is now officially home to a year-round courtyard coupled with an indoor bar, rotating food trucks and al fresco entertainment. The outdoor venue could not come at a better time for consumers, who desire to be outside as much as possible.“I think people will be more comfortable at the Truck Park, with it basically being an open-air, mostly outdoor venue, so that could very much benefit us,” he notes. “It’s essentially an 8,000-square-foot patio.”Deagan says that the food truck selection might be light in the opening days thanks to a new inspection process in Lakewood that truck operators must go through.Deagan, by the way, is about to celebrate 10 years of success at Deagan’s Kitchen in Lakewood and 7 years at nearby Humble Wine Bar.