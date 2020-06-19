Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 19, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Alanis Morissette Reschedules Blossom Concert for 2021

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 2:56 PM

Update: After cancelling the summer tour that was to bring her to Blossom in July in support of the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced new dates for the jaunt that'll also celebrate the release of a new studio album.

She'll bring the rescheduled tour to Blossom on Sept. 8, 2021. Garbage and Liz Phair will still open the show.



Tickets purchased for the original dates reportedly remain valid.

Original Post 12/2/2019: In advance of the release of a new studio album that’s due out next year, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has just announced the dates of a summer tour designed to celebrate 25 years of her breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill. Morissette has also just released her new song, “Reasons I Drink.”

The tour comes to Blossom on July 23, and Garbage and Liz Phair will open the show.

Citi card members can purchase presale tickets beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

