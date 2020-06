Update: Alanis Morissette Reschedules Blossom Concert for 2021

After cancelling the summer tour that was to bring her to Blossom in July in support of the 25th anniversary of, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced new dates for the jaunt that'll also celebrate the release of a new studio album.She'll bring the rescheduled tour to Blossom on Sept. 8, 2021. Garbage and Liz Phair will still open the show.Tickets purchased for the original dates reportedly remain valid.In advance of the release of a new studio album that’s due out next year, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has just announced the dates of a summer tour designed to celebrate 25 years of her breakthrough album,. Morissette has also just released her new song, “Reasons I Drink.”The tour comes to Blossom on July 23, and Garbage and Liz Phair will open the show.Citi card members can purchase presale tickets beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.