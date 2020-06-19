Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 19, 2020

Update: Disturbed Announces a New Blossom Date for Its the Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Update: Earlier this year, Disturbed announced the details of its the Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour that celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s album The Sickness.

The tour included an Aug. 21 stop at Blossom, but due to coronavirus concerns, that date was postponed until 2021.



The band just announced a new set of dates, and the tour will now come to Blossom on July 13, 2021.

Original Post 1/27/2020: Earlier today, Disturbed announced plans for an extensive 31-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of its most popular album, The Sickness. The band will perform songs off the album as well as tracks from its most recent studio release, Evolution, and the rest of its catalog.

The tour comes to Blossom on Aug. 21.

Staind and Bad Wolves will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

