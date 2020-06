Update: Disturbed Announces a New Blossom Date for Its the Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

Earlier this year, Disturbed announced the details of its the Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour that celebrates the two-decade anniversary of the band’s albumThe tour included an Aug. 21 stop at Blossom, but due to coronavirus concerns, that date was postponed until 2021.The band just announced a new set of dates, and the tour will now come to Blossom on July 13, 2021.Earlier today, Disturbed announced plans for an extensive 31-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of its most popular album,. The band will perform songs off the album as well as tracks from its most recent studio release,, and the rest of its catalog.The tour comes to Blossom on Aug. 21.Staind and Bad Wolves will open the show.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.