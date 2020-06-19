Friday, June 19, 2020
Karamu House to Debut New Production 'Freedom on Juneteenth' Online Today
By Brett Zelman
on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 8:53 AM
In honor of Juneteenth today, Karamu House
(2355 East 89th St.
,), the oldest African American theatre in the United States, will debut Freedom on Juneteenth
. The production is also a response to the recent murders of Black Americans and will be told through music, dance and spoken word.
The program, which will begin at 7 p.m., will be streamed on all of Karamu House’s social media platforms and last one hour. Following the performance, there’ll be a 30-minute live panel discussion with community leaders discussing police brutality, Black Lives Matter and more.
You can watch Freedom on Juneteenth
on Facebook
, YouTube
, Vimeo
, Fire TV and Roku.
