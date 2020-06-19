Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 19, 2020

Karamu House to Debut New Production 'Freedom on Juneteenth' Online Today

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge VIA KARAMU HOUSE
  • Via Karamu House


In honor of Juneteenth today, Karamu House (2355 East 89th St.,), the oldest African American theatre in the United States, will debut Freedom on Juneteenth. The production is also a response to the recent murders of Black Americans and will be told through music, dance and spoken word.



The program, which will begin at 7 p.m., will be streamed on all of Karamu House’s social media platforms and last one hour. Following the performance, there’ll be a 30-minute live panel discussion with community leaders discussing police brutality, Black Lives Matter and more.

You can watch Freedom on Juneteenth on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Fire TV and Roku.

