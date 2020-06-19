Friday, June 19, 2020
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Reschedule Their Blossom Concert for 2021
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM
Photo by Joe Kleon
Rod Stewart performing at Blossom.
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick were set to bring their summer tour to Blossom on July 21.
Due to coronavirus concerns, that date featuring the two Rock Hall inductees was scrapped.
Just this week, the two acts have announced a new set of dates for 2021.
They'll now come to Blossom on July 28, 2021.
Tickets are on sale at livenation.com
Photo by Amber Patrick
Cheap Trick playing at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
