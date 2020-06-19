Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

C-Notes

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Reschedule Their Blossom Concert for 2021

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge Rod Stewart performing at Blossom. - PHOTO BY JOE KLEON
  • Photo by Joe Kleon
  • Rod Stewart performing at Blossom.
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick were set to bring their summer tour to Blossom on July 21.

Due to coronavirus concerns, that date featuring the two Rock Hall inductees was scrapped.



Just this week, the two acts have announced a new set of dates for 2021.

They'll now come to Blossom on July 28, 2021.

Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.
click to enlarge Cheap Trick playing at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. - PHOTO BY AMBER PATRICK
  • Photo by Amber Patrick
  • Cheap Trick playing at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight Read More

  2. Weekend Plans Made: Lakewood Truck Park Will Open Friday, June 19 Read More

  3. West Side FOP Blasts Lakewood Council Members for Attending Cleveland Protests Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Will Pay More for Downtown Hilton Bailout than Covid-19 Rental Assistance Read More

  5. Unauthorized Tamir Rice Memorial Just the Latest Example of Events Organized Without Support of Samaria Rice, BLM Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation