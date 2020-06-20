Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Saturday, June 20, 2020

This Year's Feast of the Assumption Canceled Because of Coronavirus

Posted By on Sat, Jun 20, 2020 at 8:03 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace

Add the Feast of the Assumption, a summertime favorite on the Cleveland festival circuit that draws thousands to Little Italy, to the list of events that won't happen this year because of the pandemic.

In a joint statement with Fr. Joseph Previte of the Holy Rosary Parish, Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson said:

For 121 years, Holy Rosary Parish has celebrated the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy. This annual tradition brings together many in Northeast Ohio as well as visitors from around the country who return each year to celebrate our Lady’s Assumption. Like many, we have monitored the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, discussed the viability of holding the Feast with city of Cleveland officials, and considered actions taken by other special events in the area.

Having reviewed all available data at this time, we have decided to cancel the Feast of the Assumption street festival for 2020. This has been a difficult but necessary decision. The health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, and participants is our highest priority. The safety recommendations from the state of Ohio for safe distancing do not allow us to hold large gatherings in the confined space in which we typically hold the Feast and ensure public health and safety.

Holy Rosary will still celebrate the Solemnity of the Assumption on August 15 and, if possible given all safety and health considerations, hold a procession on that day. A final determination regarding the procession will be at later time.

We appreciate and thank all those who have celebrated with us over these 121 years and look forward to continuing this celebration and tradition in 2021.


Tags:

