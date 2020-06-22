Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Petitioners Want to Rename Columbus as 'Flavortown' in Honor of Guy Fieri

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge TRIPLE D INDEED
  • Triple D indeed
A change.org petition is calling upon Columbus City Hall and Mayor Andrew Ginther to rename the city of Columbus, Ohio "Flavortown" in honor of native son and "cheflebrity" Guy Fieri.

The Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives star, restaurateur and receiver of probably the most infamously scathing dining review of all time for his Guy's American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square is renowned for his spiky bleached hair, wearing sunglasses on the back of his head and being the "Mayor of Flavortown" — his catchphrase used to describe food that tastes good.



The petition — started by a 32-year-old former Columbus resident, according to CNN — hopes to make Flavortown a real place, not just a figment of Fieri's culinary imagination.

Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself. Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That's not exactly a proud legacy.

Why not rename the city Flavortown? The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio's proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation's largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he's such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature. 

Mayor Ginther has already removed the statue of Christoper Columbus from outside of City Hall and placed it in storage.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Ginther in a statement. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

There is no word on whether or not a new statue will pay homage to Fieri, who was born in Columbus but grew up in California (according to his Wikipedia page).

The petition has obviously gone viral, with Bud Light promising seltzers for the entire city.

Fieri hasn't posted a reply yet.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Columbus, Guy Fieri

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight Read More

  2. A Eulogy for Le Bistro du Beaujolais Read More

  3. moCa Cleveland Executive Director Jill Snyder Resigns After Cancellation of Exhibition on Police Violence Read More

  4. Update: Downtown Clevelander who Posted Sign that He'll Tap Dance Above Trump-Loving Neighbor Does Actually Tap Dance Read More

  5. Weekend Plans Made: Lakewood Truck Park Will Open Friday, June 19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation