Monday, June 22, 2020
Yours Truly Closes Rockside Location for Two Weeks After Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus
click to enlarge
Yours Truly on Saturday announced that its Valley View location will be closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
It appears to be the first Northeast Ohio restaurant to publicly announce a positive test.
All staff members will be given a two-week paid vacation and the restaurant will undergo a thorough sanitization and cleaning.
Yours Truly president Dixie Singer told Channel 19
they had a procedure in place in case this did end up happening: “We were prepared with a positive team member action plan, just in case, so we just immediately implemented it."
