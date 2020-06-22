Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 22, 2020

Yours Truly Closes Rockside Location for Two Weeks After Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM

Yours Truly on Saturday announced that its Valley View location will be closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

It appears to be the first Northeast Ohio restaurant to publicly announce a positive test.



All staff members will be given a two-week paid vacation and the restaurant will undergo a thorough sanitization and cleaning.

Yours Truly president Dixie Singer told Channel 19 they had a procedure in place in case this did end up happening: “We were prepared with a positive team member action plan, just in case, so we just immediately implemented it."

