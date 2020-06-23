Market Garden Brewery Reopening July 1st, Nano Brew to Follow July 14th

click to enlarge Courtesy Market Garden

After a prolonged shutdown due to the coronavirus and state mandates, Market Garden and Nano Brew are ready to come back online, on July 1st and July 14th, respectively."We're normally on the bleeding edge of things," says Sam McNulty. "We're used to risk and we embrace it, but we didn't want to rush reopening and risk our team's health or our guests' health until we felt ready. We feel that way now, and we'll have all the right hygienic measures in place and proper physical distancing and with the outdoor space we're putting in, we're ready to get back to having fun."That new outdoor space at Market Garden will be parklet-style tables where about two dozen streetside parking spots now exist, possible thanks to the city of Cleveland's recent legislation that aimed at helping restaurants and bars expand safe, outdoor seating."Kind of think if it like the fun will be spilling into West 25th," says McNulty.While the usual full roster of beers, plus new seasonal additions, remains the same, the Market Garden food menu has gotten a makeover to feature a few favorites but mainly center around 'Cleveland-style' pizza, though McNulty remains coy about the details."We've been recipe testing for weeks now, and all I'll say is you're going to love it," says McNulty. "We figured now was a great opportunity to blow everything up and start fresh."Over at Nano Brew, doors will open on July 14th with few changes. With a spacious patio, there was already ample outdoor seating, though McNulty says they'll activate a "hidden courtyard" that hasn't been used before.