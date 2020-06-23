Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Quintana's Speakeasy in Cleveland Heights Sets Re-Opening Day as Wednesday, July 1

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 12:19 PM

Douglas Trattner
  • Douglas Trattner

Quintana’s Speakeasy (2200 S. Taylor Rd., 216-262-8288) in Cleveland Heights, which has been closed since Sunday, March 15, will reopen for business on Wednesday, July 1. Owners Alex and Dawn Quintana say that they have been waiting for the coronavirus numbers in Ohio to move in the right direction, while using the down time to formulate a plan and procedure to return safely to work.

Despite the atypical setting – a snug, woodsy enclave on the upper two floors of a 1920s-era colonial that houses a barbershop on the main floor – management believes that the style and nature of the business makes it a great fit for social-distance drinking.



“We’re primarily a cocktail program with reduced touch points, and the venue lends itself to a significant amount of intimacy, so that people feel a little bit more comfortable,” explains Alex Quintana. “For us, 75 to 100 people on a Friday or Saturday night is an incredible evening for us. Our price point is such that we don’t need a bunch of college kids coming in here and getting a bucket of White Claw to make it.”

In addition to the second- and third-floor spaces, the Speakeasy has a front porch that can be reserved by a single party and a new back patio that can accommodate 20 additional guests.

The entire staff will be wearing masks, guests will be subjected to quick temperature checks and sanitation stations will be located throughout the property.

When the Speakeasy opened five years ago, it wasn’t immediately clear that there would be a market for an upscale cocktail bar located above an off-the-beaten-path barbershop, but the Quintanas have cultivated a devoted following while earning a reputation as a high-end watering hole.

“I’ve always felt that if you build it they will come, but I’m not exactly sure if that’s true still,” adds Alex. “The community has been a pretty faithful supporter; here’s hoping they come back.”

Reservations, which can be made by calling or through the website, are strongly encouraged.

