40% of Ohioans Know Someone Who's Had Covid-19

Most of you have probably heard it, almost undoubtedly from someone arguing that the coronavirus response has been overblown and that We Should Get Back to Normal Already: "I don't know anyone who's had it."Well, according to a Quinnipiac Poll, 40% of Ohioans do know someone who's had COVID-19, a number that is likely to grow as infections continue and Ohio sometimes responsibly and sometimes irresponsibly gathers. As of today, there have been 43,363 cases in the state.Ohio's recent trends are troubling, and those trends are even worse in places like Texas and Florida.Gov. DeWine has notched a 75-19 approval rating, up 31 percentage points from this time last year, and an all-time high for an Ohio governor.The majority of Ohioans continue to approve of how DeWine is handling the coronavirus, with 60 saying the reopening of Ohio has been done at about the right pace. Twenty percent said it was too slow, and 20 percent said it was too fast.The poll also tackled a bunch of topics burbling up in the news outside of the pandemic, including stats that show Trump and Biden about neck and neck in the early summer before the November election.On the policing front, while 82 percent supported the way cops are doing their job, only 46 percent of Ohioans felt that police officers are held accountable for misconduct, and there were defined racial lines in respondents' answers when asked if they worried about being personally affected by police violence.