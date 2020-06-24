40% of Ohioans Know Someone Who's Had Covid-19

When asked who would do a better job handling various issues, Trump does best on the economy, while Biden does best on race relations:On the policing front, while 82 percent supported the way cops are doing their job, only 46 percent of Ohioans felt that police officers are held accountable for misconduct, and there were defined racial lines in respondents' answers when asked if they worried about being personally affected by police violence.
On the economy, Trump leads 53 - 43 percent;
On handling a crisis, Biden has a slight lead 50 - 46 percent;
On the coronavirus response, Biden has a slight lead 50 - 45 percent;
On health care, Biden leads 51 - 43 percent;
On race relations, Biden leads 54 - 38 percent.
Asked whether being a victim of police violence is something they personally worry about, 82 percent of voters say "no," while 18 percent say "yes." There are stark differences when broken down by race. Sixty percent of Black voters say they personally worry about being the victim of police violence compared to only 9 percent of white voters.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.