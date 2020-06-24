Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Scene & Heard

40% of Ohioans Know Someone Who's Had Covid-19

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge THE OHIO CHANNEL/SCREENGRAB
  • The Ohio Channel/screengrab

Most of you have probably heard it, almost undoubtedly from someone arguing that the coronavirus response has been overblown and that We Should Get Back to Normal Already: "I don't know anyone who's had it."

Well, according to a Quinnipiac Poll, 40% of Ohioans do know someone who's had COVID-19, a number that is likely to grow as infections continue and Ohio sometimes responsibly and sometimes irresponsibly gathers. As of today, there have been 43,363 cases in the state.



Ohio's recent trends are troubling, and those trends are even worse in places like Texas and Florida.

Gov. DeWine has notched a 75-19 approval rating, up 31 percentage points from this time last year, and an all-time high for an Ohio governor.

The majority of Ohioans continue to approve of how DeWine is handling the coronavirus, with 60 saying the reopening of Ohio has been done at about the right pace. Twenty percent said it was too slow, and 20 percent said it was too fast.

The poll also tackled a bunch of topics burbling up in the news outside of the pandemic, including stats that show Trump and Biden about neck and neck in the early summer before the November election.

When asked who would do a better job handling various issues, Trump does best on the economy, while Biden does best on race relations:
On the economy, Trump leads 53 - 43 percent;
On handling a crisis, Biden has a slight lead 50 - 46 percent;
On the coronavirus response, Biden has a slight lead 50 - 45 percent;
On health care, Biden leads 51 - 43 percent;
On race relations, Biden leads 54 - 38 percent.
On the policing front, while 82 percent supported the way cops are doing their job, only 46 percent of Ohioans felt that police officers are held accountable for misconduct, and there were defined racial lines in respondents' answers when asked if they worried about being personally affected by police violence.

Asked whether being a victim of police violence is something they personally worry about, 82 percent of voters say "no," while 18 percent say "yes." There are stark differences when broken down by race. Sixty percent of Black voters say they personally worry about being the victim of police violence compared to only 9 percent of white voters. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Chef Jonathon Sawyer Lands at Chicago Four Seasons Hotel Read More

  2. Developers Unveil Plans for Studio West 117, a Nonprofit Project and Complex to Support Cleveland's LGBTQ Community Read More

  3. Aut-o-Rama, Ohio's Top Movie Theater Last Weekend, Looks to Dominate with Harry Potter Marathon Read More

  4. Donate to These Black Cleveland Organizations Fighting Racism in Healthcare, Housing, Education and the Arts Read More

  5. Millions in Welfare to Save Cleveland's Downtown Hilton? It Should Be Our Honor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation