80% of Ohio Restaurants Do Not Anticipate Breaking Even in 2020, According to New Poll

The Ohio Restaurant Association has been conducting weekly polls to evaluate the health of the state's restaurants and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.Gov. Mike DeWine gave restaurants the go-ahead to open outdoor dining on May 15 and indoor seating on May 21. Since then, ORA says eight out of 10 have returned to serving guests, but that most owners report they are operating at less than 50% of sales, compared to the previous year.And 79% of restaurant owners said they don't expect to break even in 2020.“Sales at Ohio restaurants are improving incrementally each week, which is good news, but customer traffic remains low for most sectors of our industry,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the ORA, in a release.He noted that pizza places and fast-casual operations seem to be doing the best — especially with carry-out and delivery — but that dine-in destinations are having a difficult time."Restaurants that rely primarily on dine in are struggling to rebuild sales due to capacity restrictions and some reticence among consumers due to COVID-19 concerns," he said.Their survey from May 31-June 9 also showed: