Third Annual Cleveland History Days Celebration to Offer In-Person, Virtual and Self-Guided Experiences

Due to coronavirus concerns, the third annual Cleveland History Days, which kicks off at noon tomorrow with a Facebook Live event from Cozad Bates House, will offer a variety of in-person, virtual and self-guided Cleveland history-themed experiences that adhere to social distancing practices.Some highlights include a lecture about Short Vincent and Millionaire’s Row that takes place at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Music Box Supper Club , daily self-guided scavenger hunts for "hope stones" created by local graphic artist Derek Hess, a self-guided walking tour and chalk walk that departs at 4 p.m. on Friday from the Lincoln Park gazebo in Tremont, a History on Tap Zoom presentation that takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, a Cleveland A to Z livestream lecture that takes place at noon on Tuesday, June 30, and self-guided tours of Asia Town that take place daily through Saturday, July 4.Station Hope 2020: A Virtual Celebration of Hope. A Dialogue for Change takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Cleveland Public Theatre staff will broadcast (safely and responsibly) from the historic grounds of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site.Also, between Saturday, June 27, and Saturday, July 4, there will be a Midwest Railway Preservation Society Open House & tour at the historic B&O Roundhouse . Reservations are required for this event.Visit the Canalway Partners website for a schedule and complete details.