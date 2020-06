Pinzone's Meats Leaving the West Side Market

click to enlarge Erik Drost/Flickr CC

Another week, another change at the venerable West Side Market.Pinzone's Meats, which had proudly slung its wares at the public market for four decades, announced earlier this week that the stall would be closing on July 4 and the business would be focusing on its brick-and-mortar location in Parma.Vendor departures were a public symptom of the behind-the-scenes management problems that roiled to a low boil in late 2019 and early 2020 as outcry gained momentum to have the city of Cleveland transfer management of the century-old institution to some other entity.The city responded by doing what it does best —- issuing a lengthy list of unattainable goals and hiring a consultant.Meanwhile, the pandemic has put a further crunch on most vendors, even with the rent assistance delivered by the city.