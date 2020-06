Punch Bowl Social to Reopen Flats Location on July 13

click to enlarge Punch Bowl Social

For weeks, the future of Punch Bowl Social (1086 W. 11th St., 216-239-1508) on the East Bank of the Flats has been in limbo as reports surfaced about parent company Cracker Barrel announcing that it was withdrawing financial support from the growing "eatertainment" venture. Those issues, of course, were heaped upon an already uncertain future thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the Cleveland (and the other 15) stores to close and layoff 100s of employees.Now we can report that the Cleveland location will reopen along with four other locations. Ours will reopen the doors on Monday, July 13.“This is the first step on our path to reopening across the country,” Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Punch Bowl Social, stated in a release. “This brand has always been about bringing people together and creating social connections. We need that now more than ever, and with our expansive, open floorplans we can do that in a way that will make people feel, for a moment, a renormalization of life.”In preparation for the relaunch, Punch Bowl Social has implemented safety measures that include face coverings on staff members at all times, daily temperature and wellness checks for employees, enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols, new sanitation stations throughout each location, modified floorplans and waiting areas to promote physical distancing and paperless menus and touchless payment.