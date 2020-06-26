Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 26, 2020

Scene & Heard

'The Park' — A Short Film About the History of Chagrin Falls Park Community Center

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE STILL
  • YouTube still
If like most of Northeast Ohio you only recently learned about the history of Chagrin Falls Park, the Black neighborhood next to Chagrin Falls, you might also be interested in learning a little bit more thanks to this 2019 short film directed by Henry Ortlip.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
