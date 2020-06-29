Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 29, 2020

Scene Podcasts

Cam and The Cheating Patriots — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 1:46 PM

a-to-z.png

Andre and Zac are back with a discussion on Put in Bay, the return of baseball and the Patriots signing Cam Newton.

Subscribe to A to Z here or stream below.



Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Sports, A To Z Podcast

More on Scene Podcasts

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland Sees Record Number of New Covid-19 Cases Sunday Read More

  2. Saharan Dust Cloud Expected to Make Its Way to Ohio Valley This Weekend Read More

  3. Brooks Brothers, One of The Avenue's Last Original Tenants, is Permanently Closing at Tower City Read More

  4. Let's Replace Cleveland's Little Italy Statue of Christopher Columbus With One for Chef Boyardee Read More

  5. Why Scientists Say Wearing Masks Shouldn’t Be Controversial Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation