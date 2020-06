City of Cleveland Sees Record Number of New Covid-19 Cases Sunday

click to enlarge YouTube screenshot: City of Cleveland Office of Communications

The City of Cleveland reported 75 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest single-day increase since the Department of Public Health began tabulating COVID-19 data in early March.The city, which has its own health department and has been publishing data apart from Cuyahoga County, now has 2,245 confirmed cases, with 75 fatalities. (It looks like there was one additional death since Sunday evening's press release. The CDPH coronavirus dashboard now shows 76 deaths in the city.)“Today [Sunday], we’ve had our highest number yet of coronavirus cases in the City of Cleveland,” said Mayor Jackson, in a statement provided to the media. “Make no mistake - the virus has not gone away. If we don’t double down on prevention and take these measures seriously, the effects will be devastating.”Jackson continued to appeal to Clevelanders to wash their hands, practice social distancing, stay home when possible, and wear masks in public. Meanwhile, restaurants and businesses have largely re-opened, with others gradually coming back in July.Starting this week or next, GCC, in partnership with MetroHealth and Cuyahoga County, will begin free Covid testing at 18 church sites around the county.There are now more than 50,000 confirmed cases, 7,600 hospitalizations and 2,800 deaths in the state of Ohio.***