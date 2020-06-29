Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 29, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Primus Reschedules Rush Tribute Tour, Including Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Date, to 2021

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 8:57 AM

CHAPMAN BAEHLER
  • Chapman Baehler
Update: We had been looking forward to seeing the alt rock act Primus pay tribute to prog rock pioneers Rush this summer on its Tribute to Kings trek, but the pandemic forced the band to cancel the show that would've taken place this month at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

The tour hasn't been totally scrapped, however, and Primus has just announced that it's pushed the dates to 2021.



It'll perform on July 16 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

“2020 has proven to be one nasty kick to the crotch on many levels," Primus’ Les Claypool writes on the band’s website. "This nation is divided beyond anything I’ve ever seen; from who’s wearing masks or not to who’s treating folks with common dignity … or not. Let’s hope 2021 will resolve us all into some form of unity. As far as touring, it will be nice to be back in the saddle again, see y’all next summer … 'Geddy up!’”

Previously purchased tickets will reportedly be honored for the new date.

Original Post 2/18/2020: The alternative rock act Primus has just announced that it’ll take its tribute to the prog rock act Rush on the road this summer.

Dubbed A Tribute to Kings, the cross-country tour will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush's classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety.

Primus will also play some of its own music own music.

The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on June 27.

"A little over one year ago, [guitarist] Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth," says bandleader Les Claypool in a statement. "Being that A Farewell to Kings was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago, I had done something similar with Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when we covered Pink Floyd's Animals in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done.”

A special presale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Find more info at primusville.com.

