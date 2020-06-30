Update: Destination Cleveland Extends Deadline for Cleveland Brewery Passport Redemptions and Introduces Digital App

click to enlarge
Update: Destination Cleveland
put redemptions of its annual Cleveland Brewery Passport program on hold when the pandemic hit. Now, the organization has announced updates to the program. Starting tomorrow, the passport program transitions to a digital app format from a paper booklet.
Additionally, the deadline for redemptions been extended to Dec. 31.
"Transitioning to a digital app will help protect the health and safety of patrons and brewery staff by eliminating the exchange of printed materials," reads a press release. "The program extension is in response to the temporary closure of breweries during the State of Ohio’s Safe at Home order, which eliminated months for passport participants to obtain stamps."
The Cleveland Brewery Passport will be part of the Destination Cleveland app, which can be downloaded for free in the Apple App store or Google Play store. Participants will obtain digital stamps when they make a purchase at one of 34 participating breweries in Northeast Ohio.
If residents or visitors have an existing passport booklet with stamps, they can transfer the stamps to the app and maintain their progress. (Instructions on how to do that can be found on the Cleveland Brewery Passport webpage and in the Destination Cleveland app when it launches tomorrow).
If participants have completed a passport booklet they need to redeem for prizes at any level, they can mail the booklet to Destination Cleveland (334 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44114). While supplies last, prizes will be mailed to those who submit their paper passports. Paper passports will not be returned.
Previous Post 3/16/2020:
Given the measures put in place by government officials to protect public health, Destination Cleveland has put Cleveland Brewery Passport redemptions (both in-person and mail-in) on hold because the Cleveland Visitors Center is temporarily closed.
Destination Cleveland Public Relations Manager Kristen Jantonio says that if breweries are able to give stamps to those who choose take-out, they can do so.
"But if they are unable to, we also understand," she states.
Original post 7/1/2019:
Last year, Destination Cleveland
introduced a Cleveland Brewery Passport Program. Participants could pick up a passport at one of 30 local breweries and then receive stamps from each participating brewery.
People who completed their passports received prizes.
The program, which has been extended through July 13, was a huge success, and Destination Cleveland today launched its 2019-202o program.
“We saw both residents and visitors embrace the 2018-2019 Cleveland Brewery Passport,” says David Gilbert, President and CEO, Destination Cleveland, in a press release about the new program. “To date, more than 2,000 people have completed the first tier of the brewery passport, and more than 1,800 people have completed the entire passport. We expect that number to increase as the deadline for redemptions approaches on July 13. By expanding the program, residents and visitors have the chance to explore more of Northeast Ohio’s growing craft beer scene and earn new rewards for their participation.”
Bookhouse Brewing, the Cornerstone Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company and Phunkenship (upon opening) will join the program for its second year, bringing the total number of breweries participating this year to 34.
New this year, there will now be a prize at three tiers when using the passport. All rewards must be redeemed after each tier is completed at the Cleveland Visitors Center (334 Euclid Ave.) and not at the breweries.
After visiting eight breweries, you’ll receive a Cleveland Brewery Passport coaster pack. After visiting 20 breweries, you’ll get a Cleveland Brewery Passport pint glass, and after visiting 34 breweries, you’ll get a Cleveland Brewery Passport T-shirt showcasing the 2019-2020 participating breweries and you’ll be entered in a contest to win a weekend getaway in Cleveland.
When you complete any of the tiers and redeem at the Cleveland Visitors Center, you’ll also be entered into a quarterly drawing for tickets to a sporting event taking place in the following quarter.
Sign Up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.