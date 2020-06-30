Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Educators Question COVID Funding Needs

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What will learning look like in the fall?

That's still a question without a definitive answer in Ohio as districts adjust to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.



As a high school teacher in a rural northwest Ohio community, Holly Kimpon, president of the Genoa Area Education Association, says funding is a major concern.

She says her district has already been forced to reduce pay for some advisers and support personnel.

"There's a lot of talk of what could happen and most of it is cuts to things that directly affect the kids," she states. "And it's heartbreaking for our students who really need those services."

The federal HEROES Act, which was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, provides up to $60 billion in aid to local school districts.

Greenon Local Schools teacher Heather Stambaugh says it could help schools retain staff and pay for laptops to support distance learning.

"If there is a second wave, or keeping all students in the building is not feasible, we're not sending children home with technology that they can rely on," she states.

As a result of revenue losses during the pandemic, Ohio cut roughly $300 million from K-12 and higher education.

While it was offset by $384 million in CARES Act funding, additional education cuts are expected in the 2020-2021 state budget.

Kimpon also is worried about the impact of the pandemic on children who are already struggling with behavioral health issues. She notes her district hasn't had the money for an elementary school guidance counselor for more than a decade.

"We have a lot of kids with a lot of mental health problems in those early, early ages," she points out. "And getting to them quickly and early on is going to help them grow into a functioning adult."

Stambaugh adds that the country needs to place a higher value on the education of its youth.

"Children are our future," she stresses. "They're going to be running this country in a very few short years, especially our older high school students.

"They're seeing these decisions and how they're impacting them. We want them to be participants in democracy. "

Roughly 1% of the $2 trillion CARES Act was allocated for public schools.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Many Put-in-Bay Visitors Do Not Appear to Give a Shit About Masks or Social Distancing Read More

  2. City of Cleveland Sees Record Number of New Covid-19 Cases Sunday Read More

  3. Cleveland's Rodney Brown Included in NYT History of "I Can't Breathe" Deaths Read More

  4. Amazon's PG-13 Surveillance Comedy My Spy Delivers on Low Expectations Read More

  5. ALT 99.1 FM Broadcasting Speeches by Malcolm X and other Black Leaders in Advance of a Format Change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation