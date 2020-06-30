Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The Scenic Route to Release New Single and Embark on Three-Week Tour

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SCENIC ROUTE
  • Courtesy of the Scenic Route
Since forming nearly a decade ago, the Scenic Route — singer Rachel Crozier, singer-bassist Van Lovelace, singer-guitarist, Chad Wimberly, drummer Sam Merendino, keyboardist Matt Speziele and guitarist Dominic Merlitti — has released two full length albums as well as two EPs.

When the group started, Crozier, who’d been singing since she was 10, was only 14 years old. Immediately impressive, the band won the Canton Repository Battle of the Bands in 2015.



A dynamic singer, Crozier has a powerful voice that sounds particularly potent on the band’s new single, the Heart-like “I’m Giving You Up!”

Due out Friday, it’s the first track from the band’s forthcoming album.

“Chad Wimberly and I wrote that song about when you are in a toxic co-dependent relationship with someone,” explains Crozier via phone. “It’s just saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m moving on to much better things. I’m giving you up.’”

Crozier, who grew up primarily listening to ’70s and '80s rock, says she particularly likes the theatrics of the '80s.

“I identity with Whitney Houston and Pat Benatar,” she says. “And when I started with the band, that was when Paramore had just released their Riot! and Brand New Eyes. Those albums represent everything I wanted from a band. They’re a powerful rock band with a powerful lead singer. Adele came out with 21 at the same time. I listened to a lot of those classic female powerhouse singers.”

Crozier says she wanted the forthcoming album to be as diverse as possible.

“I get bored writing the same music,” she says. “This album is a mix of pop and rock. We have some songs that are very poppy and others that are aggressive rock. There's also every track floats in between that. It’s been really fun working on it. It’s by far the best album we’ve put out.”

The group recorded during quarantine at Realgrey Records in Canton, a studio that allowed for social distancing.

“It’s a wonderful place,” says Crozier when asked about the recording experience. “It’s a beautiful place, and there’s a great atmosphere there. The studio has two separate parts, so we could keep ourselves separated and still get it recorded.”

The band will support the release of “I'm Giving You Up” with a three-week series of acoustic shows around Northeast Ohio. It kicks the tour off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Wing Warehouse in Cuyahoga Falls. The jaunt concludes on July 26 with a show at Brew Garden Strongsville.

“We’re trying to do the best we can with the tour,” says Crozier. “It will depend on if things stay open. We really believe in this album, and we feel like we’d be doing a disservice if we didn’t go out to support it. It’s a little difficult. We’ve had it in the works for the past year-and-a-half. Everything became up-in-the-air, but sometimes, you have to be flexible.”

