Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Arts District

Brian Regan to Perform at Hilarities in August

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 3:16 PM

HILARITIES.COM
  • hilarities.com
Comedian Brian Regan dropped out of school to pursue a career in comedy back in 1980. At the time, he had no idea whether he'd made the right decision.

Decades later, it appears that Regan, a comedy superstar, did the right thing.



"I just knew when I was young that I had this passion to be a standup comedian," Regan told us last year. He'll perform on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at Hilarities. "I thought it would be an interesting thing to do with my life. I had this dream that if I could make $100 a night doing comedy that I would have the world by the tail. I’m not quite there yet, but I’m still trying."

Regan can currently be seen in season 2 of the hit series Loudermilk that’s directed by Peter Farrelly, and he recently released the comedy series Stand Up and Away! with Brian Regan, a show that Jerry Seinfeld executive produced.

Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, the first of two Netflix specials, is also currently streaming.

Tickets to the show start at $74.20.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Brian Regan, Hilarities

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Welp, There Was a Covid Outbreak on Put-in-Bay, Ottawa County Health Department Announces Read More

  2. Cloak and Dagger, a Neighborhood Cocktail Bar, to Open this Fall in Tremont Read More

  3. Many Put-in-Bay Visitors Do Not Appear to Give a Shit About Masks or Social Distancing Read More

  4. Without Brooks Brothers, Cleveland is Just a Suburb of Parma Read More

  5. Albert Pickett Lost Everything in a House Fire He Couldn't Put out Because His Water Had Been Shut Off Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation