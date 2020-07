Brian Regan to Perform at Hilarities in August

hilarities.com

Comedian Brian Regan dropped out of school to pursue a career in comedy back in 1980. At the time, he had no idea whether he'd made the right decision.Decades later, it appears that Regan, a comedy superstar, did the right thing."I just knew when I was young that I had this passion to be a standup comedian," Regan told us last year. He'll perform on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at Hilarities . "I thought it would be an interesting thing to do with my life. I had this dream that if I could make $100 a night doing comedy that I would have the world by the tail. I’m not quite there yet, but I’m still trying."Regan can currently be seen in season 2 of the hit seriesthat’s directed by Peter Farrelly, and he recently released the comedy serieswith Brian Regan, a show that Jerry Seinfeld executive produced., the first of two Netflix specials, is also currently streaming. Tickets to the show start at $74.20.