Cleveland Selected for StoryCorps Initiative to Record Conversations of Americans Who Disagree

Northeast Ohio is one of six locations nationwide that the national nonprofit StoryCorps has selected for a new initiative that will record conversations of Americans with opposing viewpoints.Called One Small Step, the initiative aims to get folks who disagree — and whose divisions may have been exacerbated by the current social and economic climate — to sit down for respectful conversations about the origins and evolution of their views, and record them for posterity.“The pandemic has only exacerbated the divides in the United States," said Dave Isay, founder and president of StoryCorps, in a statement provided to the media. "At a moment of distancing, One Small Step gives us a rare chance to get proximate with people we may disagree with, and in doing so be reminded of our shared humanity.”Ideastream, the local NPR affiliate, is partnering with StoryCorps and facilitating the application process in Cleveland. Those interested in participating can fill out an introductory questionnaire here The initiative officially launched Wednesday, and conversations will be recorded over the next several months. Ideastream intends to broadcast clips of select conversations on WCPN 90.3 FM.***