Here's Where to Find a Physical Copy of Scene This Week as We Return to Print

We're back.This week marks the first print issue of Scene to hit the streets since mid-March when everything went to hell.There's plenty of fresh goodness to enjoy and in anticipation of plenty of questions asking where to find a copy, we built a little map to help you find a copy. There are fewer drops for now, as we get our distribution program back up and running (the paper will also be delivered on Thursdays/Fridays for now, not Wednesdays), but there's a healthy geographic spread that should accommodate a large percentage of Northeast Ohio readers.If you'd like to receive a copy via the old-fashioned U.S. Mail route: Subscriptions are $150/year or $80/6 months. Send name, address and zip code with check or money order to 737 Bolivar Road, Suite 4100,Cleveland, OH 44115 titled ‘Attn – Subscription Department’ or email Megan Stimac at mstimac@clevsecene.com with any questions.And, again, thank you to everyone's who's joined the Scene Press Club and helped make this happen.