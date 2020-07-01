Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Here's Where to Find a Physical Copy of Scene This Week as We Return to Print

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 7:37 AM

We're back.

This week marks the first print issue of Scene to hit the streets since mid-March when everything went to hell.



There's plenty of fresh goodness to enjoy and in anticipation of plenty of questions asking where to find a copy, we built a little map to help you find a copy. There are fewer drops for now, as we get our distribution program back up and running (the paper will also be delivered on Thursdays/Fridays for now, not Wednesdays), but there's a healthy geographic spread that should accommodate a large percentage of Northeast Ohio readers.

If you'd like to receive a copy via the old-fashioned U.S. Mail route: Subscriptions are $150/year or $80/6 months. Send name, address and zip code with check or money order to 737 Bolivar Road, Suite 4100,
Cleveland, OH 44115 titled ‘Attn – Subscription Department’ or email Megan Stimac at mstimac@clevsecene.com with any questions.

And, again, thank you to everyone's who's joined the Scene Press Club and helped make this happen.


We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

