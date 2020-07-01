Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

C-Notes

Local Rock Band Filler to Release New Single Recorded in Quarantine

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FILLER
  • Courtesy of Filler
Many bands spend years playing dive bars and basements before performing at a legitimate concert venue.

Not Filler.



The local rock act — guitarist William Ridzon, singer Cameron Morris, drummer Auden Stevenson and bassist Joey Greenfield — played its first-ever gig two years ago at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the High School Rock Off.

Initially, the group drew inspiration from classic rock acts such as Led Zeppelin and Queen. Eventually, its sound morphed, and it adopted what Ridzon refers to as “an '80s alternative sound.”

“We like bands like Wallows and the Regrettes and Foster the People,” says Ridzon via phone. “We really like those modern rock bands.”

Right before the pandemic hit, Filler remotely recorded “Piece of You,” a catchy new single with a jittery guitar riff. It's garnered just over 30,000 streams in the past two months.

“All four of us go to different colleges in different states, so during the school year, it’s tricky to write and record music,” says Ridzon. “So that song was all written and recorded remotely. We were able to pull it off, and that has become one of our biggest songs. That was really well-received. That was a turning point for us. It’s definitely influenced by Vampire Weekend.”

Since then, the band has recorded a music video for “Piece of You” and written and recorded a new single, “Pocket Change,” which comes out on Friday. The mid-tempo song benefits from soft vocals and breezy horns.

“['Pocket Change'] was written while we’ve been back in Cleveland,” says Ridzon. “We had this guitar riff that we worked off and then went through different phases of what the sound would be. It’s a little funkier compared to our usual sound. We added some horn parts, which is kind of new. It’s a little different for us. It’s a high-energy song and has a summery, feel-good vibe to it.”

While the band isn't able to tour at the moment, just a few days ago, the group hosted a backyard concert, and it recorded audio and video for the show.

“We can’t really play shows right now, but we want to keep the live music thing alive,” says Ridzon, who adds that group hopes to record a new LP this summer and release it sometime in the fall. “We figured we would set up our gear, and we have a friend who helped us record the whole thing. We had a half-hour set of all originals. It was a nice way to make the most of what’s happening right now.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Filler, "

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Welp, There Was a Covid Outbreak on Put-in-Bay, Ottawa County Health Department Announces Read More

  2. Cloak and Dagger, a Neighborhood Cocktail Bar, to Open this Fall in Tremont Read More

  3. Many Put-in-Bay Visitors Do Not Appear to Give a Shit About Masks or Social Distancing Read More

  4. Albert Pickett Lost Everything in a House Fire He Couldn't Put out Because His Water Had Been Shut Off Read More

  5. ALT 99.1 FM Broadcasting Speeches by Malcolm X and other Black Leaders in Advance of a Format Change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation