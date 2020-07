Plum Market Kitchen to Open in Former Constantino’s Space in University Circle

click to enlarge Case Western Reserve University

Detroit-based Plum Market , a company known for all-natural groceries, apothecary and wellness items, will open a 12,000-square-foot market in University Circle. The former Constantino’s Market (11473 Euclid Ave.) will be redesigned and remodeled to accommodate the new tenant. Bon Appétit Management Co. will operate the urban-market concept, which is slated to open in January.“The addition of Plum Market to the Uptown retail district brings an innovative, health-conscious grocery and dining operation to serve the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the University Circle community,” Richard Jamieson, vice president for Campus Services at Case Western Reserve, said in a statement. “This new operation, made possible through our strong partnership with Bon Appetit, will provide an excellent dining venue while meeting the vital grocery needs of area shoppers.”Plum Market operates approximately 20 different locations in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana, most of which focus on seasonal, organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables. Those items are joined by all-natural meats and sustainable seafood, deli and cheese departments, a bakery and a prepared foods section. Most Plum Markets feature an extensive wine, beer and spirits department as well, with wine bars that offer themed tastings. Shoppers can also expect cold-pressed juices, a coffee bar and an “apothecary” that offers natural skin care, vitamins and herbal supplements.“We are thrilled to open this location here in Uptown,” states Matt Jonna, Plum Market’s founder and CEO. “We’re offering something that we feel is very special and want to share that with those who live, work and visit the campus community. We’re excited to bring our continued and trusted partnership with Bon Appetit to Cleveland.”