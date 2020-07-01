Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Film

Quarantine Cat Film Fest, Which is Exactly What it Sounds Like, to Screen Virtually at Cleveland Cinemas

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY QUARANTINE CAT FILM FEST
  • Courtesy Quarantine Cat Film Fest
A 70-minute quarantine cat video compilation will be available for home viewing from Cleveland Cinemas' virtual cinema offerings starting Friday. Half of the $12 ticket price will go directly to the local chain, keeping theaters like the Cedar Lee, Tower City and the Capitol afloat during the pandemic, which has indefinitely delayed their openings.

Pittsburgh-based filmmaker Brian Mendelssohn created the cat video compilation specifically to generate revenue for independent movie theaters like Cleveland Cinemas. (Mendelssohn owns a small independent theater, Row House, in Pittsburgh.) He received more than 1,000 submissions of cat videos for the project.



“The response has been better than we could have ever hoped and we have so much great content to work with,” said Mendelssohn, in a statement provided to the media. “It’s going to be a really fun feature with hilarious and adventurous cats and, of course, some adorable kittens too.”

Mendelssohn and his wife evidently got the idea after watching their own cats play during quarantine.

Cat content is always a hit online and has in fact met with large audiences at Cleveland Cinemas in the past.

“Thanks to the huge success of our annual CatVideoFest program at the Cedar Lee Theatre, we knew that people never tire of watching cats do silly things,” Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, said in a press release. “We appreciate the continued support of our Virtual Screening Room titles as we wait to re-open our locations.”

Tickets for Quarantine Cat Film Fest and other virtual titles can be purchased at clevelandcinemas.com.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Welp, There Was a Covid Outbreak on Put-in-Bay, Ottawa County Health Department Announces Read More

  2. Cloak and Dagger, a Neighborhood Cocktail Bar, to Open this Fall in Tremont Read More

  3. Many Put-in-Bay Visitors Do Not Appear to Give a Shit About Masks or Social Distancing Read More

  4. Albert Pickett Lost Everything in a House Fire He Couldn't Put out Because His Water Had Been Shut Off Read More

  5. ALT 99.1 FM Broadcasting Speeches by Malcolm X and other Black Leaders in Advance of a Format Change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation