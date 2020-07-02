Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

Here's Where You Catch Fireworks In Northeast Ohio This July 4th Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 1:45 PM

Fireworks? Sure, assuming you're safely distancing yourself.

Here's where you can catch the celebrations this weekend.



July 3rd
Lorain County Fairgrounds (23000 Fairgrounds Rd, Wellington) - Opens at 7 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.

July 4th
Akron Neighborhoods (Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake, and the State Street Parking Deck) - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Akron’s Canal Park (300 South Main St.) - Entry at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. $10 entry. Frozen 2 will be played on the scoreboard at 7:30 p.m. Masks required.

Ashland Community Stadium (1440 Hiner Ave.) - Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Avon’s Crusher Stadium (2009 Baseball Blvd.) - Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Canfield's Fairgrounds (7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.) - Gates open at 8:00 p.m., Fireworks start between 9:45 and 10 p.m. $10 per car.

Cedar Point’s Light up the Point (1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky) - Parking lot opens at 8 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m., $20 per car

Lorain's Mile-Long Pier (301 Lakeside Ave.) - Fireworks around 10 p.m.

Macedonia's Family Recreation Center (1494 East Aurora Rd.) - Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

North Ridgeville’s Victory Park (7777 Victory Ln.) - 7:00 p.m. entry, $20 per car, $25 for preferred parking

Sheffield Lake's Shoreway Shopping Plaza (4128 East Lake Rd.) - Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Streetsboro’s Woodside Lake Park (2486 Frost Rd.) - Cars allowed in at 7 p.m.

