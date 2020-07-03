Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, July 3, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce New Dates For Their Co-Headlining Tour

Posted By on Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ADRENALINE PR
  • Courtesy of Adrenaline PR
Update: Megadeth and Lamb of God have just announced rescheduled dates for their co-headlining tour that was slated to come to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica this summer.

They've bumped the tour to 2021, and it'll now stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 27.



Trivium and In Flames will still join the bill.

Original Post 2/10/2021: Megadeth and Lamb of God [pictured] have just announced that they’ll embark on a co-headlining tour this summer. Trivium and In Flames will join the bill.

Last week, Lamb of God issued its first new music in five years with the single “Checkmate.” The jaunt will also mark Megadeth’s first tour since 2017 and represent band leader Dave Mustaine’s return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer.

"Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames,” says Mustaine in a statement. “If you want high octane metal madness, this is the tour for you."

The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on July 8.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets and VIP packages for all four artists go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

