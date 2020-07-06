Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 6, 2020

C-Notes

David Gray's White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 4:35 PM

COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Update: Due to coronavirus concerns, singer-songwriter David Gray has rescheduled the dates of his 2020 North American tour.

He'll now perform on July 17 of 2021 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Original Post 11/1/2019: Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray has just announced plans for a 2020 North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his best-known album, White Ladder.

He’ll perform on July 14 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

“What happened with White Ladder involved more than music,” says Gray in a press release announcing the tour. “It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn't get any better than that.”

In conjunction with the tour, Gray has announced the release of White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary deluxe edition. Next year, the album will be released on 2xCD, 4xLP, and digital formats and will include a special remastered edition of the album plus White Ladder-era previously unreleased rarities, B-sides and demos.

For the tour, Gray will perform the album in its entirety as well as play a few of his greatest hits.

Fans can get first access to presale tickets on Tuesday by signing up his email list. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Westside Hotel Gives Cleveland’s Homeless a Place to Rest Their Heads During The Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. New Credit Card Study Links Covid Infection Spikes to In-Person Restaurant Dining Read More

  3. Twin-Concept Eatery Starring Brunch and Vegan Food to Replace Yours Truly at Shaker Square Read More

  4. Ohio to Make Masks Mandatory in 'Level-3' Coronavirus Counties, Including Cuyahoga Read More

  5. Hibachi Japan Steak House to Open in Former Akira Sushi and Hibachi Spot in Solon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation