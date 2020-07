David Gray's White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Courtesy of Live Nation

Due to coronavirus concerns, singer-songwriter David Gray has rescheduled the dates of his 2020 North American tour.He'll now perform on July 17 of 2021 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray has just announced plans for a 2020 North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his best-known album,He’ll perform on July 14 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica “What happened withinvolved more than music,” says Gray in a press release announcing the tour. “It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn't get any better than that.” In conjunction with the tour, Gray has announced the release ofdeluxe edition. Next year, the album will be released on 2xCD, 4xLP, and digital formats and will include a special remastered edition of the album plusera previously unreleased rarities, B-sides and demos.For the tour, Gray will perform the album in its entirety as well as play a few of his greatest hits.Fans can get first access to presale tickets on Tuesday by signing up his email list. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.