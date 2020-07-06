Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, July 6, 2020

Update: The Black Crowes Now Slated to Play Blossom in 2021

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge JOSH CHEUSE
  • Josh Cheuse
Update: This summer, the Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson were set to mark the 30th anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour that included a stop at Blossom in August.

COVID-19 derailed those plans, but the band just announced a new set of dates for 2021.



The group will now perform on Aug. 4 at Blossom. Previously purchased tickets should be valid for the new date.

Original Post 11/11/2019: This summer, the Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson will mark the 30th anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour.

The reunited band will perform on Aug. 18 at Blossom.

"I'm thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made and bringing our lives together full circle,” says Chris Robinson in a press release announcing the tour.

"First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life," says Rich Robinson. "To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.

