New Night Demon B-Side Features Previously Unreleased Song Recorded Live at the Beachland in 2017

click to enlarge

The metal band Night Demon has just released a new single, “Vysteria,” and the B-side, a cover of Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years,” represents the lone previously unreleased track from a 2017 set that the band played at the Beachland Ballroom as part of the annual Cleveland Metal Holiday fundraiser.Iron Ingo Stührenberg, a music critic from Wiesmoor, Germany, hosted the event that year and was onstage to bring the band back for an encore. A portion of his intro is included on the single.The 7-inch vinyl version of “Vysteria” features an exclusive mix by producer Randy Burns (Megadeth, Possessed, Nuclear Assault, Dark Angel, Kreator and Death). His mix is completely different than the mix featured on the digital/video version of "Vysteria," which was handled by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou.Although "Wasted Years" has sporadically been featured as an encore to Night Demon's live performances, this version was Night Demon's final encore from the Beachland gig, and it’s the only track from the show that wasn’t released on the 2018 live album,