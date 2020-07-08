Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Rock Hall Cancels Live Event for This Year's Inductions

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM

The Rock Hall has just announced that its inductions that were bumped from May to November due to coronavirus concerns will no longer be a live event. Instead, the 2020 Inductees will be honored with a special program that will air on HBO and stream on HBO MAX at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The program will celebrate the "impact" and "influence" of this year's inductees, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex as well as Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.



“To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we’ve made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible,” says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a press release. “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”

The Rock Hall's 2020 Inductee exhibit will still debut at the Rock Hall on Aug. 14, and the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place in the fall of 2021 in Cleveland.

