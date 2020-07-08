Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Twin-Concept Eatery Starring Brunch and Vegan Food to Replace Yours Truly at Shaker Square

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 10:33 AM

On Monday we reported that Yours Truly had closed its Shaker Square location after nearly 30 years. Today we learned who will be taking that space over.

Akin Affrica of Angie’s Soul Café says that he will operate two separate concepts out of the same property: Cleveland Breakfast Club and Cleveland Vegan Club. The first will focus on breakfast, brunch and lunch service seven days a week, while the latter will offer vegan foods for carryout and delivery only during the evening hours.



“For a long time I felt like we were lacking a really nice breakfast, brunch type place,” says Affrica. “I’m a breakfast guy; I cannot start my day unless I have breakfast seven days a week. I hated to wait for the weekends to go to a place to have a nice brunch. Yours Truly was doing a great job with breakfast and lunch. We’re trying to do something a little different.”

Affrica says the menu will be full of healthy, flavorful, sweet and savory breakfast, brunch and lunch items that will be available until 4 p.m. Those foods will be paired with alcoholic beverages like champagne, mimosas, Bloody Marys and frozen drinks to provide that “brunch feel,” he explains.

“You hear people asking for brunch all the time, but it’s only readily available on the weekends,” adds Affrica. “We’re going to have that brunch feel every day that we’re open.”

The Yours Truly property has a secondary entrance that will be utilized as the access point for Cleveland Vegan Club, which will fire up just as Cleveland Breakfast Club winds down. The straightforward menu will feature items like smoothies, bowls, sandwiches and wraps available for pickup or delivery.

Keys in hand, Affrica says that he will renovate the historic property to remove the 1950s-era décor and replace it with an “industrial-chic” vibe with plenty of steel and wood.

He is shooting to commence carryout business within two months followed a month or two later by full-service dining.

