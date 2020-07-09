Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Sees First Day of Triple-Digit Coronavirus Cases

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

As coronavirus infections continue to climb statewide, especially in the seven counties at Level 3 on Ohio's new public health advisory system, Cleveland yesterday saw a record number of confirmed infections.

Not only did the city hit triple digits for the first time with 100 new cases, the average age of patients, mirroring statewide trends, is getting younger.



“This is the first day that Cleveland has seen the number of new coronavirus cases reach triple digits,” Mayor Jackson said in a release. “Wearing masks is no longer optional under my order and Governor DeWine’s. And the spike in number illustrates why it is important that individuals wear masks and take extra precautions to stay safe. The average age of those infected is below 40 which demonstrates something all young people need to hear – this virus does not discriminate by age. Even if you catch the virus and show no symptoms, you can pass it on to others. The chance of infecting others goes up even more if you encounter them without wearing a mask.”

Cleveland has 2,846 cases and 77 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tags: , , ,

