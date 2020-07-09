Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, July 9, 2020

C-Notes

Red Rose Panic to Livestream Concert From Jilly's Music Room on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF RED ROSE PANIC
  • Courtesy of Red Rose Panic
The Akron-based hip-hop group Red Rose Panic first launched a couple of years ago as a duo. Best friends for years, Luminari and Styxx began performing together and even recorded an EP together before they recruited the group's other members.

They were supposed to have a busy spring and summer, but like many local acts, they've had to cancel some of its biggest shows of the year due to coronavirus concerns.



As a way of keeping active, the Akron group will perform its first-ever livestream at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday from Jilly’s Music Room in Akron. It’ll mark the band’s first show after performing at BriteWinter Festival in February before things went south.

“The show will feature multiple camera angles and premium sound,” says Luminari. “You can access the show via Jilly's YouTube or Facebook — it'll be streamed simultaneously via restream. Expect a mix of jazz, hip-hop and a bit of funk!”

