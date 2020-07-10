Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, July 10, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Goo Goo Dolls Reschedule Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Concert for August 2021

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge ED GREGORY & DAN COOPER
  • Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper
Update: Goo Goo Dolls have just released the deluxe edition of their 12th studio album, Miracle Pill, and, in the wake of a canceled 2020 tour, the band also announced new dates for its 2021 North American tour, including a stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica that'll take place on Aug. 11, 2021 (a makeup date for the Aug. 12 show that has been postponed).

The special edition of Miracle Pill features three never-before-heard tracks including “Just A Man,” “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together” as well as the newest single “Fearless.”



Original Post 2/4/2020: Earlier today, Goo Goo Dolls announced a summer 2020 headlining tour in support of their new album Miracle Pill. Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will provide support for all of the shows on the run.

The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 12.

Exclusive fan presale and VIP on-sale ticket options will be available beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

  |  

