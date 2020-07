Update: Goo Goo Dolls Reschedule Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Concert for August 2021

click to enlarge Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper

Goo Goo Dolls have just released the deluxe edition of their 12th studio album,, and, in the wake of a canceled 2020 tour, the band also announced new dates for its 2021 North American tour, including a stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica that'll take place on Aug. 11, 2021 (a makeup date for the Aug. 12 show that has been postponed).The special edition of Miracle Pill features three never-before-heard tracks including “Just A Man,” “The Right Track” and “Tonight, Together” as well as the newest single “Fearless.”Earlier today, Goo Goo Dolls announced a summer 2020 headlining tour in support of their new album. Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will provide support for all of the shows on the run.The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 12.Exclusive fan presale and VIP on-sale ticket options will be available beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.