Sunday, July 12, 2020

Bites

West Side Market Hours Get Slight Adjustment Come August

Posted By on Sun, Jul 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge ERIK DROST/FLICKR CC
  • Erik Drost/Flickr CC

The City of Cleveland on Friday evening announced some slight changes to the West Side Market's operating hours beginning August 3.

Because it's the city, it will likely go to great lengths to tell as few people as possible as to maximize confusion and frustration.



In the interest of avoiding that, spread the word that as of August 3 the Market will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (instead of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays), Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (instead of the current 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule), and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (which remains the same).

Speaking of West Side Market, Cleveland

More on Bites

