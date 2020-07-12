West Side Market Hours Get Slight Adjustment Come August

click to enlarge Erik Drost/Flickr CC

The City of Cleveland on Friday evening announced some slight changes to the West Side Market's operating hours beginning August 3.Because it's the city, it will likely go to great lengths to tell as few people as possible as to maximize confusion and frustration.In the interest of avoiding that, spread the word that as of August 3 the Market will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (instead of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays), Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (instead of the current 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule), and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (which remains the same).