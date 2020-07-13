Local Indie Rockers the Lighthouse and the Whaler Release New Single

Bryan Toomey

Singer Michael LoPresti formed the local indie rock outfit the Lighthouse and the Whaler in 2008, and the group quickly received national attention. The band’s debut EP,caught the attention of an editor at the hipster-approved music magazine. A track from that record eventually showed up on a sampler CD that the magazine released in 2009.The band’s 2012 album,, helped it break onto the national scene, and “I Want to Feel Alive,” the single from the next album,, landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist and would go on to amass over five million streams.Now, the group has just released “Brothers,” an anthemic tune that features a soaring string arrangement. Produced by Marcus Paquin (Local Natives, Arcade Fire, the National), the single comes from a four-song EP that'll lead into the release of a brand new full-length album due out in November.“I think for me the song has always been important; we played it a lot live and it evolved as we tried it out on different audiences,” says LoPresti in a press release. “It was one of the first songs we wrote for, oddly enough it didn’t make the record but it was hugely influential on all the songs that came to be on. I think the song’s sentiment is pretty important right now; we all need each other and we need to figure out how to do that together. The song wasn’t written for current circumstances, but I think it carries a lot of meaning in this moment in time.”