Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

Scene & Heard

Rule Elimination Seen as Setback in Regulating Payday Lenders

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 10:25 AM

ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

CLEVELAND — There are renewed concerns that payday lenders will keep customers trapped in a cycle of debt following the roll back of a federal rule.

The research group Policy Matters Ohio says even with tougher laws in states such as Ohio, families still can still be exploited by the industry.



The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has eliminated a pending rule requiring lenders to verify that borrowers would have no difficulty paying back high-interest loans.

The rule surfaced during the Obama administration, but was formally scrapped last week under President Donald Trump.

Kalitha Williams, project director at Policy Matters Ohio, says widely known research on the harmful effect of these loans still holds true.

"The research has shown that the interest rates for payday lending are so high that most people cannot reasonably pay them back," she states.

Williams says borrowers often resort to taking out more expensive loans to pay off the original debt.

Ohio, once known for having widespread and permissive payday lending, recently enacted reforms.

However, Williams and other researchers say businesses still are finding ways to charge high rates and fees.

The industry says implementing the federal rule would have restricted access to credit for consumers.

Williams says getting rid of the rule comes at the worst possible time, with many families struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis. She says that's especially the case with extra federal unemployment benefits due to expire at the end of July.

"If people had to turn to this type of lending, there would have been regulations in place so they wouldn't be completely exploited," she stresses.

And Williams says with longstanding racial gaps receiving more focus in recent weeks, there is additional concern that communities of color will continue to be targeted by these lenders.

Those advocating for more protections say there should be a national lending cap of 36%, so that borrowers no longer have to grapple with triple-digit interest rates in various parts of the U.S.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. West Side Market Hours Get Slight Adjustment Come August Read More

  2. The City of Cleveland Has Declared Racism a Public Health Crisis. Staff Say Discrimination Plagues Its Own Health Department Read More

  3. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

  4. When You Do and Don't Have to Wear a Mask in Cuyahoga County, According to Ohio's New Health Order Read More

  5. Put-in-Bay Would Prefer Employees Not Talk to the Media About Coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation