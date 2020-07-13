Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, July 13, 2020

Tommy's Restaurant on Coventry to Utilize Former Patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, Which has Permanently Closed

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM

Tommy's Restaurant (1824 Coventry Rd., 216-321-7757) in Coventry Village has appropriated the former patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, which closed in mid-March and never reopened. The corporate office confirms that the location has closed for good. Tommy's is renting the property on a temporary basis.

Located across the street, the patio provides an additional 60 or so outdoor seats for Tommy's customers. Diners who visit will enjoy full-service dining, complete with host stand, servers and restrooms. There is no outdoor dining at Tommy's, so this is a welcome development for the 50-year-old restaurant and its many fans.  

