Monday, July 13, 2020

Arts District

Western Reserve Historical Society to Host Virtual Event to Launch 'Women & Politics' Exhibit

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM

At noon on Wednesday, July 22, the Western Reserve Historical Society will present a virtual Fred Walk program based on its new exhibit, Women & Politics.

Guests will first learn about the historic struggle for voting rights and then discuss the issues faced by voters today as experts explain the story of women's empowerment from the early days of the suffragist movement to the election of northern Ohio women to positions of power on the local, state and national levels.​



After a brief introduction, participants will be split into one of three groups, where they’ll dive deeper into the exhibit. They’ll then will come back together to share what they’ve learned and explore the resources available to those wishing to make a difference in their communities.

Registration is free and required. The event will be held through the Zoom platform, and 24 to 48 hours before the event takes place, participants will receive the necessary login information and instructions.

