Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Scene & Heard

Courtney Gousman Will Replace Danita Harris as News 5's Evening Anchor

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Courtney Gousman, soon to be WEWS Channel 5's evening anchor. - COURTESY WEWS CHANNEL 5
  • Courtesy WEWS Channel 5
  • Courtney Gousman, soon to be WEWS Channel 5's evening anchor.

WEWS (News 5) has hired Courtney Gousman, currently an anchor and reporter with WGN in Chicago, to anchor it's 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news broadcasts. She'll officially begin on September 8.

Gousman is set to replace anchor Danita Harris, who will slide over to News 5's Good Morning Cleveland program. Gousman will anchor alongside Frank Wiley and meteorologist Mark Johnson during the 5 p.m. slot and alongside Rob Powers at 6 and 11 p.m.



“Courtney will be an outstanding addition to our team,” said Steve Weinstein, VP & General Manager at News 5, in a statement provided to the media. “It’s a bonus that she’s returning to our Scripps family, and thanks to her Midwest sensibilities she’ll connect with Northeast Ohioans right away."

Before working at WGN in Chicago, Gousman was the primary evening news anchor at a station in St. Louis. Prior to that, she reported and produced for stations in Evansville, Baltimore, Detroit and Jefferson City. She is a graduate of Hampton University.

"Getting a dream job like this in the midst of a pandemic confirms God's grace," Gousman wrote in an Instagram post announcing her hiring. "I am so grateful for this opportunity. If you know me, you know how much of a Chicago kid I am, so I'm really excited about being able to stay in the Midwest, just a few hours down the road. It's Lake Erie now instead of Lake Michigan."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 'I Never Felt Honored': A Response to the Indians from Someone Who Grew up Native in Cleveland Read More

  2. Tommy's Restaurant on Coventry to Utilize Former Patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, Which has Permanently Closed Read More

  3. The City of Cleveland Has Declared Racism a Public Health Crisis. Staff Say Discrimination Plagues Its Own Health Department Read More

  4. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to CBD And Seniors for Weight Loss Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation