Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

C-Notes

Little Steven's TeachRock Roadshow to Launch With Cleveland-Centric Episode

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM

image.png
Launched by Little Steven Van Zandt and the Rock and Roll Forever Founders Board that includes Bono, Jackson Browne, Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen, TeachRock.org has provided free, standards-aligned resources to help teachers, students, and families succeed for more than a decade now.

TeachRock aims to empower teachers and engage students by using popular music to create "interdisciplinary, culturally responsive education materials for all 21st-century classrooms."



There are more than 200 lesson plans in the TeachRock curriculum. “From The Beatles to Beyoncé, from early elementary to AP History, in the classroom or safely distanced — TeachRock offers engaging and meaningful material, all at no cost to teachers, students, and families,” reads a press release about the foundation.

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, TeachRock.org will stream a special program that’ll feature interviews with some of our city’s finest musical talent, including songwriter Neil Giraldo, singer-songwriter Michael Stanley, radio DJ Kid Leo, and singer-songwriter Conya Doss.

Comedian Drew Carey will co-host the event with Van Zandt, and the living room-style interviews will take place virtually.

Hough Reads founder Rhonda Crowder will participate, and there will be a reunion of Little Steven and young activists from the Columbus, OH-based Mosaic program. More guests are expected as well.

Proceeds from and donations to the RoadShow series will benefit TeachRock, the nonprofit Rock and Roll Forever Foundation’s national K-12 curriculum initiative. TeachRock provides teachers with no-cost interdisciplinary, arts-driven materials and lesson plans designed to keep students engaged and in school. TeachRock lesson plans are used by more than 30,000 registered teachers in all 50 states and offer distance learning materials too.

To register for the Little Steven TeachRock Roadshow, visit TeachRock.org/Roadshow. A donation to TeachRock is appreciated but not required.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 'I Never Felt Honored': A Response to the Indians from Someone Who Grew up Native in Cleveland Read More

  2. Tommy's Restaurant on Coventry to Utilize Former Patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, Which has Permanently Closed Read More

  3. The City of Cleveland Has Declared Racism a Public Health Crisis. Staff Say Discrimination Plagues Its Own Health Department Read More

  4. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to CBD And Seniors for Weight Loss Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation