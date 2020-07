Little Steven's TeachRock Roadshow to Launch With Cleveland-Centric Episode

Launched by Little Steven Van Zandt and the Rock and Roll Forever Founders Board that includes Bono, Jackson Browne, Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen, TeachRock.org has provided free, standards-aligned resources to help teachers, students, and families succeed for more than a decade now.TeachRock aims to empower teachers and engage students by using popular music to create "interdisciplinary, culturally responsive education materials for all 21st-century classrooms."There are more than 200 lesson plans in the TeachRock curriculum. “From The Beatles to Beyoncé, from early elementary to AP History, in the classroom or safely distanced — TeachRock offers engaging and meaningful material, all at no cost to teachers, students, and families,” reads a press release about the foundation.At 8 p.m. on Thursday, TeachRock.org will stream a special program that’ll feature interviews with some of our city’s finest musical talent, including songwriter Neil Giraldo, singer-songwriter Michael Stanley, radio DJ Kid Leo, and singer-songwriter Conya Doss.Comedian Drew Carey will co-host the event with Van Zandt, and the living room-style interviews will take place virtually.Hough Reads founder Rhonda Crowder will participate, and there will be a reunion of Little Steven and young activists from the Columbus, OH-based Mosaic program. More guests are expected as well.Proceeds from and donations to the RoadShow series will benefit TeachRock, the nonprofit Rock and Roll Forever Foundation’s national K-12 curriculum initiative. TeachRock provides teachers with no-cost interdisciplinary, arts-driven materials and lesson plans designed to keep students engaged and in school. TeachRock lesson plans are used by more than 30,000 registered teachers in all 50 states and offer distance learning materials too.To register for the Little Steven TeachRock Roadshow, visit TeachRock.org/Roadshow . A donation to TeachRock is appreciated but not required.