Tuesday, July 14, 2020

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Fits of Hail Release Their Full-Length Debut

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 8:52 AM

  • Courtesy of Fits of Hail
Fits of Hail, a local indie rock band that features singer-guitarist Chris Anderson, drummer John Kalman, bassist Alan Grandy and guitarist Mike Reilly, has just released its full-length debut on Sound of the Sea, the label run by Grandy, a veteran local musician who played with Terrible Parade in the late '80s and early '90s, Jehova Waitresses in the '90s, and Sputnik in the 2000s.

Larry Crane (Elliott Smith, the Decemberists, Sleater-Kinney) mixed the album, and Jim Demain mastered it.



The new self-titled release follows the group’s 2016 7-inch “Belmore,” which caught the attention of veteran editor and rock writer Fred Mills (Blurt, Option, SPIN) who declared it to be “...utterly gorgeous—sonically and visually.”

It's a terrific, immediately listenable album. Shimmering songs on such as "Sampled Aesthetic," "St. John's Wort" and “Kill the Poet” have a hypnotic quality to them while the darker “Pathos” possesses a grunge-y feel.

The album is available on Bandcamp, and CDs come in a sleeve that features cover art by Kalman. Plus, the band says that if you order the physical product, “You may get some surprise addition, like a button or a sticker, depending on the day.”

